Stocks returns now pale in comparison to bonds
For the first time in years, bonds are paying a decent, after-inflation return, and that presents a challenge to the logic of owning stocks.
Why it matters: It could become a headwind for the stock market.
The big picture: At the risk of oversimplifying, all investors face a variant of this basic choice: stocks or bonds?
- One way investors decide where to put their money is by comparing the expected returns on these two cornerstone investments.
State of play: Over the last year or so, the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes have translated into higher yields, and higher returns, for bond investors.
- Investors can now lock in a decade of real (after inflation) risk-free annual returns of almost 2% on their money, simply by buying 10-year inflation-protected Treasuries.
Be smart: Yields on inflation-protected Treasuries (also known as TIPS) serve as a key yardstick against which other investments can be measured.
- That's because these Treasury bonds are basically the closest thing investors can find to riskless investment.
- As the logic goes, because everything else is by definition riskier, those investments should pay a premium to investors for taking that risk.
The intrigue: But how high a premium do investors need?
How it works: To figure that out you need to establish some sort of "yield" for the stock market, which you can then compare to the yield on TIPS.
- Financial analysts and investors have settled on something known as the "earnings yield" of the market, as the preferred metric.
- The earnings yield is basically the inverse of the price-to-earnings ratio.
- It's a statistical fiction that reimagines the stock market as a big bond; the earnings-per-share plays the role of the bond's "yield."
Be smart: Despite the mathematical nature of this analysis, this is art, not science. There are plenty of ways to calculate and compare these numbers.
- I've calculated the earnings yield on the S&P 500, by looking at expected earnings per share of the index over the next 12 months. That gives me an earnings yield of about 5.4%.
- To get the risk premium, you then subtract the 1.9% TIPS yield from that number, giving you a 3.5 percentage point difference.
Translation: The stock market is paying you a paltry premium of just 3.5 percentage points to put your money on the stock market roller coaster, versus the sure thing of government bonds.
The bottom line: That's the most parsimonious premium markets have offered stock market investors in 20 years, since late 2003.
- And that could have big implications for the direction of the market.