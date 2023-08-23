The era of negative real rates is over

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

Government bonds are offering the best after-inflation yields since 2007.

Why it matters: It means the long, lamented era of "negative real yields" — when some saw no alternative to putting their money in stocks — is over.

Be smart: Real yields tell you how much the interest payments on government bonds are beating inflation.

As a practical matter, real yields are basically the yields on Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities. (More on TIPS here.)

The yield on the 5-year TIPS security is charted above.

State of play: It's zoomed back to positive territory as the Fed jacked up interest rates over the last year.

This is a good thing for people looking to grow their money without taking on much risk.

They can just buy these government bonds, and once they receive their coupon payments, they'll be richer, even accounting for inflation.

Yes, but: High real rates can be a problem for economic growth. Here's why.

Real yields are also kind of like the hurdle rate — the minimum return investors have in mind, to make it worth putting their money at risk — that the potential returns of all business ideas are measured against.

When real yields are super low, or even negative, as we saw at times over the last 15 years or so, virtually any investment proposition looks good in comparison.

Capital then flows easily to businesspeople, who use the money to build things, buy equipment and hire workers.

But if real yields are higher, it raises the bar for all the entrepreneurs hoping to attract investment capital.

The bottom line: As real rates rise, the universe of investment ideas that investors will fund shrinks.