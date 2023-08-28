In photos: A look back at the March on Washington in 1963
Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where nearly a quarter million people gathered to bring attention to voting rights and police brutality — issues the nation continues to grapple with today.
The big picture: The commemoration comes amid ongoing fears that the nation is regressing on racial equity and voting rights, even as the country becomes more diverse, Axios' Keldy Ortiz writes.
Flashback: Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his infamous "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 gathering in D.C.
What we're watching: President Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday evening at a commemoration of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.
