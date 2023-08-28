Crowds gather at the National Mall during the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom political rally in Washington, DC on August 28, 1963. Photo: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Monday marks the 60th anniversary of the historic March on Washington, where nearly a quarter million people gathered to bring attention to voting rights and police brutality — issues the nation continues to grapple with today.

The big picture: The commemoration comes amid ongoing fears that the nation is regressing on racial equity and voting rights, even as the country becomes more diverse, Axios' Keldy Ortiz writes.

Flashback: Martin Luther King, Jr. gave his infamous "I Have a Dream" speech at the 1963 gathering in D.C.

What we're watching: President Biden is set to deliver remarks Monday evening at a commemoration of the founding of the Lawyers' Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Martin Luther King Jr. gives his "I Have a Dream" speech to a crowd before the Lincoln Memorial during the Freedom March in Washington, DC, on Aug. 28, 1963. Photo: Getty Images

Crowds of demonstrators at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

People gather around the Lincoln Memorial during the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Photo: Keystone/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Protesters at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Photo: Marion S. Trikosko/Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Leaders of the March on Washington lock arms as they move along Constitution Avenue on Aug. 28, 1963. A. Philip Randolph, march director, is at right, and Roy Wilkins, Executive Secretary of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP), is second from right. The Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr., is seventh from right. Photo: Getty Images

Civil rights leader Martin Luther King waves to supporters at the March on Washington on Aug. 28, 1963. Photo:AFP via Getty Images

