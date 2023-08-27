This video grab shows police cars on the site of a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, on Saturday. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

The Justice Department is investigating a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, which left three Black people dead as a "hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Sunday.

The big picture: Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Sunday that the 21-year-old white shooter wore a tactical vest and used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the Saturday attack at a Dollar General store near Edward Waters University in Jacksonville before fatally shooting himself.

"This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people," Waters said. He said officers found racist manifestos that "detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate."

Waters identified the victims as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 29-year-old A.J. Laguerre and 19-year-old Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion. Waters identified the suspect as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, from nearby Clay County.

What they're saying: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement the "people of Florida stand united in condemning the horrific, racially motivated murder."