Biden decries Jacksonville shooting: "White supremacy has no place" in U.S.
The Justice Department is investigating a shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, which left three Black people dead as a "hate crime and an act of racially motivated violent extremism," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Sunday.
The big picture: Sheriff T.K. Waters said at a news conference Sunday that the 21-year-old white shooter wore a tactical vest and used an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and a Glock handgun in the Saturday attack at a Dollar General store near Edward Waters University in Jacksonville before fatally shooting himself.
- "This shooting was racially motivated, and he hated Black people," Waters said. He said officers found racist manifestos that "detailed the shooter's disgusting ideology of hate."
- Waters identified the victims as 52-year-old Angela Michelle Carr, 29-year-old A.J. Laguerre and 19-year-old Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion. Waters identified the suspect as Ryan Christopher Palmeter, from nearby Clay County.
What they're saying: Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) said in a statement the "people of Florida stand united in condemning the horrific, racially motivated murder."
- President Biden in an online statement noted that the attack happened near a historically Black university as "our nation marked the 60th anniversary of the march on Washington."
- He said that "we must say clearly and forcefully that white supremacy has no place in America."