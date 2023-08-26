Satellite image of what is expected to become Tropical Storm Idalia, and eventually a hurricane. Image: CIRA/RAMMB

A tropical depression formed Saturday evening just east of the Yucatán Peninsula, and is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm and then Hurricane Idalia before striking Florida's Gulf Coast next week.

Threat level: The storm, to be named Idalia, is forecast to intensify — potentially rapidly, over record-warm ocean waters for this time of year.

This means what will eventually become Tropical Storm Idalia could intensify quicker than the current forecast from the National Hurricane Center, which takes it to a Category 1 storm before landfall Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Computer models are showing the potential for the storm to reach Category 2 or even 3 intensity before making landfall somewhere between Tampa and Tallahassee.

The storm's ultimate intensity will depend on how quickly it can organize near the Mexican coast through Sunday, and how much wind shear, which occurs when winds blow in different directions or at varied speeds with height, impedes its circulation.

Context: During the past few years, Florida has been hit with multiple storms along its Gulf Coast that have intensified at rapid rates, a process linked in part to climate change.

What's next: On Sunday, hurricane hunter reconnaissance aircraft are scheduled to investigate the storm, and their scans of its internal structure should improve the accuracy of forecast models.