Idalia forecast to intensify, bring Florida "life-threatening" impacts

Tropical Storm Idalia is forecast to become a hurricane on Monday and then rapidly intensify over record-warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico.

Threat level: The storm will bring a "life-threatening" storm surge into Florida's Big Bend area southward to Tampa Bay, the National Hurricane Center warns.

Idalia expected to strike Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as a major Category 3 storm.

Shifts in the forecast track and intensity could yield large changes in anticipated storm impacts, particularly any eastward jogs toward more populated areas along Florida's west coast, from Tampa to Sarasota.

The forecast timeline shows that Floridians only have Monday to make preparations and evacuate if told to do so by officials.

State of play: At 11am ET, the storm was located about 80 miles south-southwest of the western tip of Cuba, with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. It was moving north at 8 mph.

Driving the news: Hurricane forecasters sounded the alarm Monday morning that the storm is likely to rapidly intensify from Tuesday morning straight through landfall on Wednesday.

Its maximum sustained winds are forecast to climb from 80 mph to 115 mph during that 24-hour period.

"Interests within the storm surge and hurricane watch areas are urged to prepare for possible significant impacts and monitor future updates to the forecast for this increasingly dangerous situation," Hurricane Center forecasters stated in an online forecast discussion.

President Biden approved the state's emergency request and pledged federal disaster relief assistance during a phone call with Gov. Ron DeSantis on Monday.

Zoom in: Idalia is expected to make landfall somewhere between Tampa and Tallahassee on Wednesday morning, but high winds and storm surge flooding are likely to begin in these areas as soon as Tuesday afternoon or evening.

A Hurricane warning is now in effect for the Gulf coast of Florida, from the middle of Longboat Key northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

A Storm Surge Warning has also been issued from Englewood northward to the Ochlockonee River, including Tampa Bay.

Tropical storm and storm surge watches have been issued for the Atlantic coast of Florida north to Georgia.

The peak surge forecast for Florida's Big Bend region calls for waters to potentially reach 7 to 11 feet above normally dry ground at high tide.

Map showing storm surge forecast heights from Hurricane Idalia, as of 11am ET Monday. Image: NOAA/NWS.

Between the lines: Tampa is in a forecast zone of 4 to 7 feet of storm surge flooding, though small changes in the storm's track and intensity could bring a higher surge into Tampa.

If the storm hits at high tide, even the currently forecast surge could yield a record high water level in Tampa Bay.

Heavy rainfall is also a threat from this storm, with amounts in Florida, Georgia and eventually the Carolinas reaching as high as 1 foot.

The intrigue: Florida's Big Bend region is uniquely susceptible to storm surge flooding, due to its shallow continental shelf and the coastline's shape.

The current storm surge forecast would be below last year's devastating surge from Hurricane Ian in Ft. Myers, which brought about a 10-to-15-foot surge that proved deadly.

Forecasters at NHC and in the private sector are emphasizing that the forecast "cone of uncertainty" does not depict the full geographic scope of storm impacts, but rather only the probability of where the storm center may travel.

Of note: During the past few years, Florida has been hit with multiple storms along its Gulf Coast that have intensified at rapid rates up through landfall, a process linked in part to climate change.