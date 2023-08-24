Updated 16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Shooting at California biker bar leaves at least 4 dead, police say
A mass shooting at a biker bar in Trabuco Canyon, California, on Wednesday night has left at least four people dead and six others hospitalized with injuries, the Orange County Sheriff's Department said.
Details: The suspect was among those killed and five of those hospitalized had gunshot wounds, per a statement from the sheriff's department. An "officer-involved shooting occurred during the incident," it said.
What they're saying: California state Sen. Dave Min said in a statement called for an end to gun violence.
- "I'm heartbroken by the news of yet another mass shooting tonight, this time at Cook's Corner, a historic bar in the heart of Orange County," the Democrat
