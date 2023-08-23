Perry Johnson speaks during a campaign rally on the Des Moines Register SoapBox stage at the Iowa State Fair on Aug. 11 in Des Moines, Iowa. Photo: Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Longshot Republican presidential candidate Perry Johnson filed a complaint with the Federal Election Commission on Wednesday for not being allowed to participate in the first Republican primary debate.

Driving the news: Johnson alleged a "collusive effort to cherry-pick" candidates for the first debate by the Republican National Committee and Fox News, which is hosting the debate.

Larry Elder, another Republican candidate who did not qualify for the debate stage, also plans to file a complaint with the FEC against the RNC, he said in a video posted to the social media platform, X.

What they're saying: "The RNC worked over two years to deliver a transparent and fair primary process that will put our eventual nominee in the best position to beat [President] Biden," RNC spokesperson Keith Schipper said in a statement.

"Criteria to qualify for the first debate was clearly presented to campaigns and RNC leadership and members of the debate committee were in constant communication with candidates and campaigns throughout the qualifying period."

The big picture: Eight Republican presidential candidates hit the fundraising and donor requirements and signed the pledge agreeing to support the eventual nominee to qualify for the first primary debate.

The RNC said earlier this year that candidates seeking to qualify for the August debate would need 40,000 unique donors, including at least 200 unique donors per state or territory in at least 20 states and/or territories.

Candidates also needed at least 1% support in three independent national polls or two national polls and one independent poll from two of four early-voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina.

