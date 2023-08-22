46 mins ago - Podcasts
Why middle-class Americans are saddled with the most medical debt
At least 100 million Americans have some sort of medical debt. But, the group with the highest rates of medical debt might surprise you.
The big picture: Nearly 1 in 4 middle-class Americans, people who earn $50,000-$100,000 a year, have unpaid medical bills, according to a new report from the think tank Third Way. We take a look at why middle-class Americans have the highest rates of medical debt.
- Plus, we follow our teacher shortage reporting with teachers' own stories.
- And, a lack of bus drivers adds to the back-to-school chaos.
Guests: Axios' Tina Reed and Stephen Totilo.
