Fox News restricts Trump team's access to debate "spin room"

Former President Trump at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J., last week. Photo: Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Fox News hit back at former President Trump late Monday after he declined to appear at the upcoming GOP presidential debate that will be hosted by the network on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Fox restricted his and other campaigns' access to the post-debate "spin room," where aides tout their candidates — and often rip their foes.

Credentials for the post-debate gaggle will be given only to "participating candidate/campaigns," Fox News wrote in a memo that was obtained , excluding Trump and other Republicans who did not qualify for the debate, according to a memo Fox emailed to the participating candidates that was obtained by Axios.

Why it matters: It's the latest tussle in the long-running, love-hate relationship between the former president and Fox — a dynamic that has become increasingly tense as the Republican frontrunner has bashed the conservative network for not being sufficiently deferential.

Trump aides and surrogates--who had indicated they would attend even as the candidate was snubbing the event --will only be able to enter the spin room if they are guests of media organizations.

Between the lines: Trump said this weekend that he won't participate in any of the GOP primary debates, but he expressed particular wariness of Fox News hosting the first debate.

This is a developing story and will be updated.