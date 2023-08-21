N.H. governor pushes Republicans to "not be afraid to attack" Trump

Chris Sununu speaks onstage at the 2023 TIME100 Summit at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25 in New York City. Photo: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for TIME

New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) urged Republican presidential candidates to drop out of the crowded primary if they do not qualify for the first two debates.

Driving the news: "It must be said that candidates who stay in this race when they have no viable path should be called out," Sununu wrote in a New York Times op-ed published Monday.

"At a minimum, any candidate who does not make the stage for the first two debates must drop out," he wrote.

Sununu, the governor of the first-in-the-nation primary, added that he will do "everything I can to help narrow the field."

"I plan to endorse and campaign for the best alternative to Mr. Trump. As of now, it's anyone's for the taking."

The big picture: Sununu ruled out a presidential bid for himself in June, saying that he can have more influence on the race "untethered from the limitations of a presidential campaign."

Sununu in the Monday op-ed also urged Republican candidates to "not be afraid to attack" former President Trump during Wednesday's debate, which Trump is expected to skip.

"Tim Scott, Ron DeSantis, and Vivek Ramaswamy — candidates with compelling stories, records and polling — must show voters they are willing to take on Mr. Trump, show a spark, and not just defend him in absentia," Sununu wrote.

The other side: A memo from allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is trailing Trump in the polls, suggested a potential debate strategy of acting as the former president's defender if "[former Gov. Chris] Christie attacks him."

Go deeper: Republicans brace for Trump cliffhanger on GOP debate