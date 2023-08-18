Data: FactSet; Graphic: Rahul Mukherjee/Axios

Profits held up far better in Q2 than folks on Wall Street expected.

Why it matters: Corporate America's resilient bottom line is another indication that the economy could pull off the much-ballyhooed soft landing.

The latest: Target and Walmart closed out the weeks-long earnings extravaganza on an upbeat note, with both beating profit bogeys this week.

Target actually cut its full-year expectation for profits, but a lot less than Wall Street expected — which counts as good news.

Walmart raised its full-year forecast on Thursday.

The big picture: The second quarter was a strong one for profits, with nearly 80% of S&P 500 companies reporting numbers that were better than Wall Street analysts had forecast.

According to data provider Refinitiv, Q2 2023 had the highest rate of companies beating expectations since Q3 2021.

Between the lines: While top-line revenue growth has been a bit disappointing — mirroring a slowdown in inflation that made raising prices tougher — companies have been able to preserve, and in some cases even fatten profit margins.

That's because the price pressures companies face from suppliers have fallen a lot faster than the prices they're charging customers.

💭 Our thought bubble: A clear signal on whether earnings season was "good" or "bad" can be found in the way Wall Street analysts change their forecasts in response, charted above.

You can see that after companies started reporting Q2 results, analysts sharply ratcheted up their expectations for the profits that these companies will earn over the next 12 months — just like they did during the Q1 earnings season.

In other words, analysts liked what they saw in the results — and what they heard from executives.

The intrigue: Conventional wisdom suggests a rising earnings outlook should drive stocks higher. But as we've argued before, conventional wisdom overstates how much the stock market's moves are related to profitability.