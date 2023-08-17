36% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy: poll
President Biden's approval ratings have remained low, especially on the economy, according to a new AP/NORC poll.
Why it matters: While Biden is the Democratic presidential frontrunner for the 2024 contest, most Americans do not want to see him run, — even if most Democrats would ultimately vote for him, poll results found.
- The approval ratings from the latest poll published Thursday are similar to those earlier this summer — but remain a significant drop from the start of his term.
By the numbers: 42% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of his job as president overall.
- The same amount said he has handled foreign policy well.
- The economy, though, is his weak spot, the poll found. 36% of respondents approved how he has handled it.
Zoom in: Younger Democrats are more critical of Biden.
- 52% of Democrats aged 18-44 approve of his handling of the economy, compared with 77% aged 45 and older.
Flashback: Approval ratings from both Democrats and Republicans were higher when Biden first took office.
- In January 2021, his approval rating was 97% among Democrats, 23% among Republicans and 61% overall.
- Now, it's 76% among Democrats, 8% among Republicans and 42% overall.
Threat level: Respondents are mostly pessimistic about the economy.
- 34% overall said they believe it is good, 52% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans.
Yes, but: Democrats will still support Biden as the party's nominee in 2024, the poll found.
Reality check: Recent data largely points to an economy that began the third quarter in far better shape than many anticipated.
Methodology: More than 1,100 adults were polled Aug. 10-14.
