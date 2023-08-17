Skip to main content
59 mins ago - Politics & Policy

36% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy: poll

April Rubin
Data: AP, NORC; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden's approval ratings have remained low, especially on the economy, according to a new AP/NORC poll.

Why it matters: While Biden is the Democratic presidential frontrunner for the 2024 contest, most Americans do not want to see him run, — even if most Democrats would ultimately vote for him, poll results found.

  • The approval ratings from the latest poll published Thursday are similar to those earlier this summer — but remain a significant drop from the start of his term.

By the numbers: 42% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of his job as president overall.

  • The same amount said he has handled foreign policy well.
  • The economy, though, is his weak spot, the poll found. 36% of respondents approved how he has handled it.

Zoom in: Younger Democrats are more critical of Biden.

  • 52% of Democrats aged 18-44 approve of his handling of the economy, compared with 77% aged 45 and older.

Flashback: Approval ratings from both Democrats and Republicans were higher when Biden first took office.

  • In January 2021, his approval rating was 97% among Democrats, 23% among Republicans and 61% overall.
  • Now, it's 76% among Democrats, 8% among Republicans and 42% overall.

Threat level: Respondents are mostly pessimistic about the economy.

  • 34% overall said they believe it is good, 52% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans.

Yes, but: Democrats will still support Biden as the party's nominee in 2024, the poll found.

Reality check: Recent data largely points to an economy that began the third quarter in far better shape than many anticipated.

Methodology: More than 1,100 adults were polled Aug. 10-14.

Go deeper: Trump tied with Biden despite most voters thinking he committed serious crimes

Go deeper