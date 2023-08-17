36% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of the economy: poll

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: AP, NORC; Chart: Axios Visuals

President Biden's approval ratings have remained low, especially on the economy, according to a new AP/NORC poll.

Why it matters: While Biden is the Democratic presidential frontrunner for the 2024 contest, most Americans do not want to see him run, — even if most Democrats would ultimately vote for him, poll results found.

The approval ratings from the latest poll published Thursday are similar to those earlier this summer — but remain a significant drop from the start of his term.

By the numbers: 42% of Americans approve of Biden's handling of his job as president overall.

The same amount said he has handled foreign policy well.

The economy, though, is his weak spot, the poll found. 36% of respondents approved how he has handled it.

Zoom in: Younger Democrats are more critical of Biden.

52% of Democrats aged 18-44 approve of his handling of the economy, compared with 77% aged 45 and older.

Flashback: Approval ratings from both Democrats and Republicans were higher when Biden first took office.

In January 2021, his approval rating was 97% among Democrats, 23% among Republicans and 61% overall.

Now, it's 76% among Democrats, 8% among Republicans and 42% overall.

Threat level: Respondents are mostly pessimistic about the economy.

34% overall said they believe it is good, 52% of Democrats and 15% of Republicans.

Yes, but: Democrats will still support Biden as the party's nominee in 2024, the poll found.

Reality check: Recent data largely points to an economy that began the third quarter in far better shape than many anticipated.

Methodology: More than 1,100 adults were polled Aug. 10-14.

