China's slump weighs on US stocks

China's weak economy drove down commodity prices Tuesday, as well as shares of companies with big business ties to the People's Republic.

Why it matters: The S&P 500 has rallied this year as the odds of a U.S. downturn seemed to shrink — but a deep downturn in the world's second-largest economy could still sting American markets.

The latest: China's central bank unexpectedly cut interest rates this week as disappointing economic updates on its retail and industrial sectors highlighted the country's struggles.

The decision to cut rates underscored a growing sense of concern among Chinese policymakers about the scale of the economic issues they face.

The impact: Prices for key industrial commodities like oil, copper and nickel — which China's economy devours less of when weak — all fell on Tuesday, weighing on commodity producers in the U.S.

Stocks in the energy sector and the materials industry (think chemical companies) were the worst two performers of the 11 "sectors" that make up the S&P 500. The index as a whole shed 1.2% on Tuesday, its second-worst day of the month.

on Tuesday, its second-worst day of the month. Some companies that derive a large share of their sales from China — including Estée Lauder, Western Digital and Tesla — also fell more than 2%.

Yes, but: While China's slowing growth is emerging as a concern for investors, the buoyant S&P 500 is still up about 16% in 2023.