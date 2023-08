Share on email (opens in new window)

The drug Mifepristone pictured in an abortion clinic. Photo: Phil Walter/Getty Images

A federal appeals court on Wednesday upheld portions of a ruling that limit access to the widely used abortion pill mifepristone.

Driving the news: The ruling by the U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals in the high-stakes legal battle over the pill won't have immediate impacts on the availability of the medication.

Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.