Lead claimant Rikki Held, 22, (center) conferring with a legal team in Montana's First Judicial District Court in Helena in June 2023. Photo: William Campbell/Getty Images

A judge in Montana ruled on Monday that the state violated the constitutional rights of 16 young people by promoting the use of fossil fuels and ignoring the effects of greenhouse gas emissions, which cause global warming and climate change.

Why it matters: The ruling, a historic first in the U.S. for environmental law, could influence thousands of other pending climate change lawsuits in the country.

Catch up quick: The case centered on a provision of the Montana Environmental Policy Act that bars state agencies from considering greenhouse gas emissions or climate change when permitting large energy projects that require environmental reviews.

The non-profit law firm Our Children's Trust and other law firms sued the state of Montana in 2020 on behalf of the plaintiffs, who range between the ages of five to 22.

The lawsuit argued that the law violated their rights to a healthy environment, life, dignity and freedom, as the Montana Constitution guarantees "a clean and healthful environment in Montana for present and future generations."

