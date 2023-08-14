50 mins ago - Economy & Business
Bain Capital buying back Chinese data center operator
Bain Capital agreed to buy Chinese data center operator Chindata Group for $3.16 billion, beating out a rival bid from China Merchants Capital.
Why it matters: This suggests that U.S. private equity firms aren't too worried about an expansion of President Biden's executive order on outbound investment. Or that the Treasury Department will take a liberal view of what it means to be a company operating in the AI sector.
- Chindata recently issued a press release about how it's "set to ride AI-powered explosion in demand for data storage, processing."
Flashback: Bain Capital, which declined comment, is no stranger to Chindata.
- It carved the business out of Wangsu Science and Technology in 2019 and then merged it with existing portfolio company Bridge Data Centres.
- Bain then took the combined company public on the NASDAQ in September 2020 at a $4.9 billion market cap but still retains around a 42% stake.