Bain Capital buying back Chinese data center operator

Bain Capital agreed to buy Chinese data center operator Chindata Group for $3.16 billion, beating out a rival bid from China Merchants Capital.

Why it matters: This suggests that U.S. private equity firms aren't too worried about an expansion of President Biden's executive order on outbound investment. Or that the Treasury Department will take a liberal view of what it means to be a company operating in the AI sector.

Chindata recently issued a press release about how it's "set to ride AI-powered explosion in demand for data storage, processing."

Flashback: Bain Capital, which declined comment, is no stranger to Chindata.