Tux Pacific is among the few founders in cryptocurrency taking issue with the popular trade of the moment.

Driving the news: With crypto world trying to climb out of the doldrums and the Securities and Exchange Commission filing lawsuits against virtually everyone in sight, a lot of attention (and lobbying dollars) has been centered on Capitol Hill, where efforts to provide a regulatory framework around crypto are still very much in flux.

Politics often makes for strange bedfellows, a reality the industry seems to accept. Pacific, however, is having none of it.

What they're saying: "When you lobby Republicans or right-wing candidates who are pro-crypto and who have poor human rights stances, you're making a big tradeoff," they tell Axios, sipping an iced flat white sitting in a makeshift shed in front of a coffee shop in Brooklyn.

"While we're improving crypto, we're losing human rights, losing LGBTQIA rights, and that bothers me."

Pacific is part of digital currency's "I-don't-kn0w-how-many-crypto-group-chats-I'm-in" set — they "eat, sleep and breathe crypto."

The 27-year-old trans founder explains that "we're on the verge of a political movement, discovering something really big to change the world for the better."

What others say: "People go, 'That's so utopian' and I'm like, it's not — this isn't just a tool to make some hedge fund some money, it's also a tool to evade oppression."

Lately, folks seem more excited about bitcoin-in-a-box than the tech and the ideals underlying the advent of the world's largest digital asset, Pacific suggested.

Zoom out: Pacific founded entropy.xyz, decentralized infrastructure for threshold signing protocols helpful in decentralized finance and crypto wallet security.

Entropy is backed by a16z, Coinbase Ventures, Robot Ventures and Dragonfly Capital.

In the weeds: Threshold signatures are a solution that allows people to compute cryptographic signatures between a number of different computers or parties.

In a custody use case, a person might be able to split their private key into end pieces that would protect them from getting their funds stolen; if a hacker steals their phone, the person could turn off signing.

That's one of the products in development at entropy, Pacific says.

Context: "I'm an anarchist. Generally I avoid both parties like the plague because they do more harm to my community than they do any good, really."

Pacific is what is called an "anti-capitalist free market anarchist." (Think Center for a Stateless Society.)

Case in point: The argument has come up a lot lately, as SEC strong-arming and a lack of coherent regulation lead the industry to debate whether a "chokehold" is strangling crypto. In theory, that may benefit other economies.

"The free market solution to a poor regulatory environment in the U.S. is to simply move overseas. That's happening," Pacific tells Axios.

"It is natural, normal and good for companies to leave for better, more favorable jurisdictions." (Pacific nods at a parallel: Some families are leaving their home states in the U.S. for others that support gender-affirming care.)

"When people say things like 'If we had open borders, people in developing countries would flood to the United States and wherever,' [anarchists] say, 'That's the point.'"

Flashback: Pacific was first drawn into the cryptopunk world via Internet Relay Chat (IRC) as a Mormon teen with an interest in hacking.

A series of decisions led Pacific to where they are now. They dropped out of a Utah community college, moved to Berlin, lost a job, found another, taught themself cryptography and befriended a group of friends now at top crypto firms (or "the mafia," as Pacific lovingly refers to them).

The big picture: Cryptography puts power in the individual's hands. "The power asymmetry between the state and the person is naturally interesting and that's how I got into it," Pacific said.