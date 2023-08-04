U.S. economy adds 187,000 jobs in July

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The labor market added 187,000 jobs in July and the unemployment rate edged down to 3.5% from 3.6%, the government said on Friday.

Why it matters: The numbers show employers still have healthy — though cooling — demand for workers, the latest sign of a resilient economy.

Details: Economists expected a gain of 200,000 jobs in July.

The data shows the labor market added roughly the same number of jobs as June, when a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs were added.

added roughly the same number of jobs as June, when a downwardly revised 185,000 jobs were added. The economy added 281,000 jobs in May, which was revised down by 25,000.

Between the lines: The health care, social assistance and financial activities sectors had the largest job gains last month.

The labor force participation rate, which represents the share of Americans working or looking for work, was 62.6% — largely unchanged for the fifth consecutive month.

largely unchanged for the fifth consecutive month. Average hourly earnings, a gauge of wage growth, rose by 0.4% in July. Over the past 12 months, average hourly earnings are up 4.4%.

The big picture: The data comes as U.S. Federal Reserve policymakers consider whether to continue interest rate increases next month.

The Fed has hiked rates at a historically aggressive pace for more than a year, with those increases intended to slow the economy and inflation.

But so far, the labor market and broader economy has shown surprising resilience alongside cooling inflation — a combination that has surprised some economists.

Editor's note: This story was updated with a new chart.