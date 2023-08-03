Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Health

CDC advisers endorse first RSV shot for all infants

Sabrina Moreno
Illustration of a stack of wooden toy blocks showing a syringe, a COVID cell and a cotton swab.

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Centers for Disease Control advisers on Thursday unanimously backed administering an antibody shot to protect infants against respiratory syncytial virus.

Why it matters: If CDC Director Mandy Cohen endorses the recommendation, the $495 shot would be the first in the U.S. to protect all infants from RSV, which is a leading cause of death worldwide during a child's first year of life.

Details: The drug, Beyfortus, from Sanofi and AstraZeneca is expected to be available before RSV typically begins circulating in October.

  • The CDC advisers also voted to add the antibody, which acts like a vaccine but is not considered one, to the Vaccines for Children Program to ensure uninsured kids can access the shot for free.
  • The drug would be available to infants younger than 8 months old born during the first season of RSV, and for children ages 8-to-19-months old who are at high risk of severe RSV and entering their second RSV season.

This is breaking news and will be updated.

Go deeper