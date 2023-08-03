CDC advisers endorse first RSV shot for all infants

Centers for Disease Control advisers on Thursday unanimously backed administering an antibody shot to protect infants against respiratory syncytial virus.

Why it matters: If CDC Director Mandy Cohen endorses the recommendation, the $495 shot would be the first in the U.S. to protect all infants from RSV, which is a leading cause of death worldwide during a child's first year of life.

Details: The drug, Beyfortus, from Sanofi and AstraZeneca is expected to be available before RSV typically begins circulating in October.

The CDC advisers also voted to add the antibody, which acts like a vaccine but is not considered one, to the Vaccines for Children Program to ensure uninsured kids can access the shot for free.

The drug would be available to infants younger than 8 months old born during the first season of RSV, and for children ages 8-to-19-months old who are at high risk of severe RSV and entering their second RSV season.

This is breaking news and will be updated.