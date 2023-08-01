NATO launches a €1 billion venture capital fund

NATO has raised €1 billion from member nations for a fund that will invest in deep tech startups, including those that developing technologies that could have military or defense applications.

Why it matters: This appears to be the first-ever "multi-sovereign" investment fund.

Details: The NATO Innovation Fund expects to lead early-stage deals, and also may invest in other venture capital funds. It's been in the planning stages for two years.

It's led by former Amadeus Capital managing partner Andrea Traversone.

Other team members include Kelly Chen (DCVC), Thorsten Claus (Thinkstorm Ventures), Chris O'Connor (Harpoon Ventures) and Patrick Schneider-Sikorsky (Beast Ventures).

What they're saying: "The mission is to secure an enduring future for the Alliance's one billion citizens," explains Kelly Chen. "We're investing across all deep tech verticals, including climate, health, food, biotech, energy, as well as autonomy, AI, manufacturing and space.