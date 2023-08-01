Jason Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" hits No. 1
Controversy propelled Jason Aldean to the pinnacle of popular music Tuesday, when his song "Try That in a Small Town" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.
Why it matters: The song's ongoing success, driven by streams and digital sales, shows it has become a significant touchstone in the nation's culture wars.
- Critics say the song and music video contain symbolism that promotes gun violence and racism. Supporters frame it as a celebration of small-town communities.
- Aldean, who rejects the criticism as "meritless," has railed against "cancel culture" while performing the song live.
The big picture: The song has become a conservative anthem, with former President Trump praising it as a "great new song" and urging his supporters to "support Jason all the way."
By the numbers: The song hit No. 2 last week, but interest continued to surge. Billboard reports the song's streams increased 165% week-over-week, reaching 30.7 million and pushing it into the top spot.
Catch up quick: The song was released to little fanfare in May but began to get attention — and rack up streams — after its music video was released July 14.
- The video includes clips of protests and unrest and features Aldean performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse, which was the site of a 1946 race riot and a 1927 lynching.
- Critics seized on the imagery and ominous lyrics like, "Try that in a small town. See how far you make it down the road." CMT quickly pulled the video.
Between the lines: The music video, which remains popular on YouTube, was quietly reedited last week to remove some footage, including news coverage of a Black Lives Matter protest.
Zoom out: The latest Billboard chart represents a historic first for country music, with three country songs leading the top of the all-genre chart. That hasn't ever happened in the Hot 100's 65-year history.
- Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is No. 2, and Luke Combs' cover of Tracy Chapman's "Fast Car" is No. 3.