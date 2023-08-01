Jason Aldean's controversial song "Try That in a Small Town" hits No. 1

Controversy propelled Jason Aldean to the pinnacle of popular music Tuesday, when his song "Try That in a Small Town" hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

Why it matters: The song's ongoing success, driven by streams and digital sales, shows it has become a significant touchstone in the nation's culture wars.

Critics say the song and music video contain symbolism that promotes gun violence and racism. Supporters frame it as a celebration of small-town communities.

Aldean, who rejects the criticism as "meritless," has railed against "cancel culture" while performing the song live.

The big picture: The song has become a conservative anthem, with former President Trump praising it as a "great new song" and urging his supporters to "support Jason all the way."

By the numbers: The song hit No. 2 last week, but interest continued to surge. Billboard reports the song's streams increased 165% week-over-week, reaching 30.7 million and pushing it into the top spot.

Catch up quick: The song was released to little fanfare in May but began to get attention — and rack up streams — after its music video was released July 14.

The video includes clips of protests and unrest and features Aldean performing in front of the Maury County Courthouse, which was the site of a 1946 race riot and a 1927 lynching.

Critics seized on the imagery and ominous lyrics like, "Try that in a small town. See how far you make it down the road." CMT quickly pulled the video.

Between the lines: The music video, which remains popular on YouTube, was quietly reedited last week to remove some footage, including news coverage of a Black Lives Matter protest.

Zoom out: The latest Billboard chart represents a historic first for country music, with three country songs leading the top of the all-genre chart. That hasn't ever happened in the Hot 100's 65-year history.