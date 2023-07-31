Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Theme parks forced to adapt to record temperatures

Hope King
Illustration of a hand holding a tiny, melting ice cream cone

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Theme parks are battling record temperatures with misters, more iced drinks on menus, water balloon fights and extended hours, WSJ reports.

Why it matters: Extreme summer weather is starting to reshape the industry — prompting more investment in construction, water parks and indoor rides too, according to the report.

  • Premier Rides, a company that has built roller coasters for Six Flags and other amusement parks, is using more steel in designs to make them last longer in hotter and more extreme conditions.
  • At SeaWorld San Antonio, staff set up kiddie pools for otters and are giving other animals frozen Jell-O. They're also keeping their chilling equipment on overtime to maintain a 55°F water temperature for orcas.

The big picture: Heat waves that keep people indoors are thwarting a recovery in attendance for amusement parks, which has yet to bounce back from pre-pandemic levels.

Go deeper

Go deeper