More Americans are taking vacation than pre-pandemic

Data: BLS; Chart: Axios Visuals

Your eyes have not been deceiving you — out-of-office messages have been on the rise.

Driving the news: More working adults took vacation days in the first six months of this year than in any other January-to-June stretch in over a decade, WSJ reports from government data.

The intrigue: A Pew study conducted in February found that most Americans with paid vacation (52%) didn't feel they needed to take more time off.

And an outsized share said they even leave paid days on the table.

What to watch: Some companies, including TaskRabbit and Priceline, are mandating long breaks for employees, WSJ notes.

