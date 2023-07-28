Abortion, spending fights snag FDA spending bill
The first health-related spending bill to go through the House this year was pulled from the floor schedule on Thursday amid disputes over spending levels and a contentious abortion pill policy rider.
Why it matters: Lawmakers are heading home for the August recess, meaning work on the Agriculture-FDA appropriations package will be put off until after they return in September.
Driving the news: The House GOP conference can't agree on several measures within the bill.
- House Freedom Caucus members want more funding cuts and policy concessions, while about a dozen moderate GOP members are balking at voting for a rider that would reverse current FDA policy on the abortion pill mifepristone.
- The language would nullify FDA guidance allowing the commonly used abortion drug to be sold by mail and at retail pharmacies.
- Freedom Caucus members want the policy reversal included — and also are pushing to set new work requirements for food assistance, which could further inflame moderates.
- President Biden has already threatened to veto the House Ag-FDA bill if it made it to his desk.
What they're saying: Several GOP members who represent districts President Biden won in 2020 went on the record this week in opposition to the abortion pill language.
- "Some states allow [mifepristone] to be mailed, some states don't, but that should be a decision with the states and the FDA, not Congress," said Rep. Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.).
- "If that language stays as is, we won't be able to vote for that appropriations [bill]," said Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.).
What we're watching: If spending bills funding the government don't get passed after the recess, it's possible that Congress could be staring at a shutdown — unless lawmakers can pass a continuing resolution to avoid it.
Andrew Solender contributed to this report.
