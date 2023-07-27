58 mins ago - World
In photos: Hispanic farmers, ranchers 400-year history in northern New Mexico
War, land theft, court fights and water battles haven't deterred some northern New Mexico Hispanic ranchers from staying in their lands after 400 years.
Through the lens: Axios Latino spent time with ranchers and farmers in this part of the state as they talked about old conflicts over land rights — including the June 5, 1967, courthouse raid led by Reies López Tijerina — and climate change. They vowed to die on their families' land.
