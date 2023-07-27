A northern New Mexico farmer holds some dry corn that is getting harder to grow in the region amid climate change and fights over water. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

War, land theft, court fights and water battles haven't deterred some northern New Mexico Hispanic ranchers from staying in their lands after 400 years.

Through the lens: Axios Latino spent time with ranchers and farmers in this part of the state as they talked about old conflicts over land rights — including the June 5, 1967, courthouse raid led by Reies López Tijerina — and climate change. They vowed to die on their families' land.

The 1960s-era "Tierra o Muerte" (Land or Death) poster greets visitors coming into Tierra Amarilla, N.M.. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Moises Morales Jr., a rancher in Canjilon, N.M., shows the markings his grandfather made in a cabin he built in the 1930s in the Carson National Forest. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

The markings in the Carson National Forest cabin made by the family of Moises Morales Jr. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Manuel Trujillo shows the weeds that invasive Elk bring to his water sources. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Manuel Trujillo talks about the blessings of a good snow season on his farm in Ensenada, N.M., amid climate change and Elk pollution. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Moises Morales Jr. drives through the Carson National Forest where he and other militants from the Alianza Federal de Mercedes group fled to in 1967 following a violent courthouse raid in Tierra Amarilla, N.M., over a land rights battle. The group had hoped to arrest then-District Attorney Alfonso Sanchez, but he wasn't there. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

An abandoned gas station in Tierra Amarilla, N.M., with graffiti telling visitors to remember the courthouse raid of 1967. Led by Reies López Tijerina, members of the Alianza Federal de Mercedes who raided the courthouse had been peacefully protesting for land that was taken from them for months. During the raid, a group shot and wounded a state police officer and jailer, beat a deputy, and took the sheriff and a reporter hostage. A massive manhunt for Tijerina and his group ensued. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

New Mexico rancher David Sanchez in Canjilon, N.M.. Photo: Russell Contreras/Axios

Go deeper...

Subscribe to Axios Latino to get vital news about Latinos and Latin America, delivered to your inbox on Tuesdays and Thursdays.