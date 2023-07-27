Jan. 6 rioter convicted over smashing window where Ashli Babbitt was shot
A man who was part of a U.S. Capitol riot mob that broke windows to the House Speaker's Lobby that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through before being fatally shot was convicted Wednesday.
Driving the news: Chad Barrett Jones, 44, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, was found guilty of all nine charges against him after prosecutors alleged that he struck the glass panels of a barricaded doorway to the Speaker's Lobby with a wooden flagpole of his rolled-up Trump flag.
Zoom in: "Jones forcefully struck the door nine times with the flagpole while members of the crowd shouted, 'break it down,'" according to a Department of Justice statement Wednesday evening on his conviction.
- Prosecutors said he attempted to pull the door open with his hand and was standing near it "when a woman was shot climbing through a glass panel that had been smashed out by another member of the crowd." That woman was identified in court filings as Babbitt.
Of note: Before the incident, video footage shows a man whom prosecutors said was Jones among an "aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby being guarded by three Capitol Police officers" as the mob shouted "f--k the blue" multiple times, according to the filings.
- The officers moved to an adjacent wall as police in tactical gear arrived.
- The footage shows chairs among the items being used to barricade the door from the inside, where an armed officer raises his gun as Babbitt attempts to climb through as a panel breaks.
- The officer was Lt. Michael Byrd, who was cleared of any wrongdoing for fatally shooting Babbitt.
By the numbers: U.S. District Judge Richard Leon convicted Jones of two felonies, obstruction of an official proceeding and impeding police during a civil disorder, and seven misdemeanors, per the DOJ.
- Jones is one of over 1,069 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
What's next: Leon scheduled Jones' sentencing hearing for Nov. 8.