A door window smashed by demonstrators in the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6. Photo: Erin Scott/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A man who was part of a U.S. Capitol riot mob that broke windows to the House Speaker's Lobby that Ashli Babbitt attempted to climb through before being fatally shot was convicted Wednesday.

Driving the news: Chad Barrett Jones, 44, of Mount Washington, Kentucky, was found guilty of all nine charges against him after prosecutors alleged that he struck the glass panels of a barricaded doorway to the Speaker's Lobby with a wooden flagpole of his rolled-up Trump flag.

Zoom in: "Jones forcefully struck the door nine times with the flagpole while members of the crowd shouted, 'break it down,'" according to a Department of Justice statement Wednesday evening on his conviction.

Prosecutors said he attempted to pull the door open with his hand and was standing near it "when a woman was shot climbing through a glass panel that had been smashed out by another member of the crowd." That woman was identified in court filings as Babbitt.

Of note: Before the incident, video footage shows a man whom prosecutors said was Jones among an "aggressive crowd trying to breach a barricaded door to the Speaker’s Lobby being guarded by three Capitol Police officers" as the mob shouted "f--k the blue" multiple times, according to the filings.

The officers moved to an adjacent wall as police in tactical gear arrived.

The footage shows chairs among the items being used to barricade the door from the inside, where an armed officer raises his gun as Babbitt attempts to climb through as a panel breaks.

The officer was Lt. Michael Byrd, who was cleared of any wrongdoing for fatally shooting Babbitt.

By the numbers: U.S. District Judge Richard Leon convicted Jones of two felonies, obstruction of an official proceeding and impeding police during a civil disorder, and seven misdemeanors, per the DOJ.

Jones is one of over 1,069 people who've been arrested in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection — including more than 350 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.

What's next: Leon scheduled Jones' sentencing hearing for Nov. 8.