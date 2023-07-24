A statue of Emmett Till unveiled in October in Greenwood, Mississippi, one of several monuments dedicated to the Black 14-year old who was abducted and murdered by white men in the Mississippi Delta in 1955. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

President Biden will sign a proclamation on Monday to establish a national monument honoring Emmett Till and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, the White House announced Sunday.

Why it matters: The 1955 kidnapping, torture and murder of the Black 14-year-old from Chicago by white supremacists in Mississippi and his mother's subsequent efforts to highlight the atrocity helped spur the Civil Rights Movement.

The big picture: The Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument will be established in Illinois and Mississippi, per an emailed White House statement Sunday evening.

What they're saying: Marvel Parker, co-founder of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley Institute, told the Washington Post: "Emmett and Mamie are finally being recognized for his tragic death and her heroism to allow the world to see his mutilated body in the casket in 1955, which is said to have become the catalyst for the civil rights movement."

