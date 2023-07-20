Axios-Ipsos poll: Retirement out of reach

Data: Axios/Ipsos poll; Chart: Axios Visuals

Most Americans want to retire, but only half feel like they’re able to save for the future.

The big picture: Many Americans who haven't yet retired say they are unprepared for retirement, unsure how to prepare and unsure if they even want to fully retire, according to a new Axios-Ipsos poll.

One in 5 say they don't think they will ever retire.

Just 36% of those 55 and older — nearing typical retirement age — say they'll be able to retire at the time they expected.

By the numbers: 30% of people still in the workforce plan to use a pension to help fund their future retirement, compared with 54% of retirees who say they're using pension money.

On top of that, "roughly half the workforce, we’re talking 50 plus million people, work for an employer that doesn’t offer a retirement plan," David John, a senior policy adviser at AARP, tells Axios. That could mean a small business or gig work.

Zoom in: While Americans say retirement is on their minds, they're not likely to talk about it with others.

60% say they consider how they might be able to afford retirement often or sometimes, but 41% have never discussed saving for retirement with friends and 57% have never spoken about it with a financial planner.

The bottom line: Retirement may seem out of reach, but it remains a goal for most Americans, and those who have retired say they're content. 68% of retirees agree that they feel better than ever now that they’ve retired.