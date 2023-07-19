Microsoft announced Tuesday it will charge $30 per user per month for businesses that want to use its AI-infused copilots to automate work in Office products such as Word, PowerPoint and Excel.

Why it matters: That will add up to a hefty chunk of change, representing the most significant new revenue opportunity for Microsoft's Office business since it switched to a subscription model.

Details: Microsoft announced the Microsoft 365 Copilot pricing at its Inspire partner conference on Tuesday, along with a business version of its GPT-4-powered Bing Chat, which will sell for $5 per user per month on its own, and also be included in some of the company's subscription bundles.

Bing Chat Enterpise adds protections designed to ensure that confidential business data doesn't get leaked out into the world.

Between the lines: That could add upwards of $5 billion to $16 billion in additional revenue for Microsoft next year, Ivana Delevska, chief investment officer at asset manager Spear Invest, told Axios. Her revenue estimate assumes 5% to 16% of Office 365 users sign up for Copilot.

The $30 monthly per-user price was higher than the $5 to $20 per user per month many analysts had expected, Delevska said.

On the flip side, Delevska noted it also costs Microsoft a lot to power its AI Copilots — on the order of $2 to $5 per hour for the compute capacity needed to provide the service.

"We do believe that this creates an opportunity for Microsoft, but it remains to be seen what value it will provide for its customers," Delevska said.

Yes, but: Generative AI services are pretty compute-heavy today, so there's considerable cost involved as well. Microsoft can draw on its existing Azure cloud computing infrastructure, which is already providing AI services for OpenAI and others.