Snacking remains popular despite elevated prices.

Driving the news: PepsiCo's Frito-Lay North America snacks business, which includes Doritos and Cheetos, saw a 14% increase in revenue last quarter over the same period last year, the company reported last week.

And it wasn't just higher prices. Sales volume in the snacks unit rose, whereas volumes for the company's Quaker Foods and beverages brands — which also saw revenue gains — both fell.

Separately, Conagra reported grocery and snacks grew by 3.6%, which was more than expected.

Zoom out: Salty snacks — pretzels, chips, popcorn and the like — topped the list of best-selling specialty foods last year for the first time, according to the Specialty Food Association (SFA).

In 2022, the chips, pretzels and snacks category topped $6 billion — the first category to ever achieve this, per the SFA's State of the Specialty Food Industry report.

What they're saying: A "return to more social events and entertaining is driving sales" of this category, the SFA said in a trends report.

Plus, "personal indulgence has proven to be pandemic- and inflation-proof."

The intrigue: The uptick in industry and consumer interest comes as venture investors have lost their appetite for food tech.

VC deal count and deal value in the space dropped from last year, per PitchBook.

Among the factors: Product development is capital intensive and faces heavy regulation.

What to watch: A heavy focus on sustainable packaging, regenerative agriculture and other ESG-type considerations — as well as fun consumer experiences.

