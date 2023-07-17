Obama slams book bans, says librarians are "on front lines"

Barack Obama at the SNF Nostos Conference in Athens, Greece, on June 22. Photo: Menelaos Myrillas/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama on Monday denounced the spread of book bans across the country as "profoundly misguided."

Why it matters: Book bans have become a political flashpoint between conservatives and liberals, with several Republicans using them as a rallying cry ahead of the 2024 election.

The big picture: In a letter to the nation's librarians, Obama praised them for being "on the front lines" to ensure that the "widest possible range of viewpoints, opinions, and ideas available to everyone."

Many book bans have targeted works featuring LGBTQ themes, sexual content, profanity or critical race theory.

The impulse to suppress works that feature ideas or perspectives that someone personally disagrees with is "contrary to what has made this country great," Obama wrote.

Obama also recounted the ways that books and authors had shaped his own life and highlighted the ways libraries bolster their communities.

"It's not just about books. You also provide spaces where people can come together, share ideas, participate in community programs, and access essential civic and educational resources," he said.

Obama also appeared in a TikTok video posted by the Kankakee Public Library in Illinois promoting the freedom to read.

Worth noting: While politicians like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) have zeroed in on book bans, a number of states have sought to fight back against the measures.