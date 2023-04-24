The American Library Association (ALA) on Monday released a list of the most challenged books of 2022.

The big picture: Libraries in every state faced yet another year of unprecedented attempts to ban books, the organization said.

The number of attempted book bans in 2022 nearly doubled from 2021 — hitting a 20-year record.

Details: The ALA tracked the highest number of censorship reports last year since it began compiling data about library censorship over two decades ago.

2,571 unique titles were targeted for censorship, marking a 38% increase from the 1,858 unique titles targeted in 2021.

A majority of the books on the list were challenged with allegations of sexually explicit content or LGBTQIA+ content.

Most of the targeted books were written by or are about members of the LGBTQIA+ community and people of color, the ALA said.

What they're saying: ALA President Lessa Kanani'opua Pelayo-Lozada said the list "illustrates how frequently stories by or about LGBTQ+ persons, people of color, and lived experiences are being targeted by censors."

"Closing our eyes to the reality portrayed in these stories will not make life’s challenges disappear," she said. "Books give us courage and help us understand each other."

Here's the list of the top most challenged books of 2022, in order:

1. “Gender Queer,” by Maia Kobabe. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

2. “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” by George M. Johnson. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

3. “The Bluest Eye,” by Toni Morrison. Reasons: depiction of sexual abuse, claimed to be sexually explicit, EDI content

4. “Flamer,” by Mike Curato. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

5. (Tied) “Looking for Alaska,” by John Green. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit, LGBTQIA+ content

5. (Tied) “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” by Stephen Chbosky. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit, LGBTQIA+ content, depiction of sexual abuse, drugs, profanity

7. “Lawn Boy,” by Jonathan Evison. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, claimed to be sexually explicit

8. “The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian,” by Sherman Alexie. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity

9. “Out of Darkness,” by Ashley Hope Perez. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit

10. (Tied) “A Court of Mist and Fury,” by Sarah J. Maas. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit

10. (Tied) “Crank,” by Ellen Hopkins. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit, drugs

10. (Tied) “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl,” by Jesse Andrews. Reasons: Claimed to be sexually explicit, profanity

10. (Tied) “This Book is Gay,” by Juno Dawson. Reasons: LGBTQIA+ content, sex education, claimed to be sexually explicit

Of note: There were multiple books that received the same number of challenges this year, which is why the list jumped from 10 titles to 13.

