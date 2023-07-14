U.S. dollar decline accelerates with cooling inflation

Data: YCharts; Chart: Axios Visuals

The U.S. dollar's decline accelerated this week following more data that shows inflation is cooling.

Driving the news: The ICE U.S. Dollar Index, which measures the currency against a basket of six major rivals, is on pace to reach its lowest level in over a year, MarketWatch notes.

Be smart: Cooling inflation makes it more likely that the Fed will ease its rate-hike campaign, which last summer had pushed the U.S. Dollar Index to the highest level in decades.

What we're watching: Whether this helps big tech companies, which generate nearly 60% of their revenue from outside the U.S., and saw their earnings hurt by the stronger dollar last year.

