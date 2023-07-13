With inflation in retreat, stocks hit 2023 highs

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FactSet; Chart: Axios Visuals

The key U.S. gauge of consumer prices showed the lowest level of inflation since early 2021.

Why it matters: The slowdown raises the prospect that the interest rate surge — which hammered stocks last year — may really be nearly over.

If so, the rally that started last fall may indeed be a new bull market.

By the numbers: Overall inflation in June was just 3% compared with the same month last year.

Prices were still rising, but at the slowest pace since March 2021 — and June's price gains were smaller than analysts had expected.

The impact: Stocks rose broadly on the report, posting their best day so far this month.

The S&P 500 increased 0.7%, while the interest-rate sensitive Nasdaq composite index rose 1.2%.

That left the stock market sitting at its highs for the year — the S&P is now less than 7% from a new all-time high, the traditional mark that stock mavens say confirms the birth of a new bull market.

Data: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

What they're saying: Falling inflation means the Fed is almost finished raising rates.

"Today’s report is consistent with our view that Fed tightening is in its final innings," Goldman Sachs analysts wrote.

"Most indicators of pipeline pressures — PPI, import prices, supplier deliveries — suggest goods price inflation should remain tame in coming months," wrote JPMorgan economists.

Reality check: Prices are still high — and rising, albeit more slowly than before.