The Secret Service announced Thursday that it has concluded its investigation into the cocaine found at the White House due to a lack of evidence.

Why it matters: The discovery of the illicit drug prompted larger concerns among Republican lawmakers about security at the White House.

State of play: The cocaine was discovered in a "heavily traveled area" of the White House earlier this month, White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre previously told reporters.

The subsequent probe included a "methodical review of security systems and protocols," the Secret Service said in a statement.

However, investigators did not identify fingerprints or sufficient DNA on the bag of cocaine in order to determine a suspect, the statement added.

The Secret Service also did not find any surveillance footage or other means of identifying a lead in the investigation.

What we’re hearing: The Secret Service told members of the House Oversight Committee in a closed-door briefing on Thursday that they had not identified a suspect and were closing the investigation, according to two lawmakers who were present.

Less than a gram of cocaine was found in an area used by guests, Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-Fla.) told Axios, but “not anyone close to the Biden family or anyone with high-level clearance. Anyone who’s a regular visitor to the White House doesn’t have to use this room.”

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told reporters that the Secret Service narrowed the list of suspects to 500 people.

Zoom out: The investigation was slated to conclude this week regardless of whether or not a suspect was identified, CNN reported.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new information.