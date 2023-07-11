Share on email (opens in new window)

The White House on July 4, 2023. Photo: Celal Gunes/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images.

The U.S. Secret Service will provide a briefing to Congress on the discovery of cocaine at the White House, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Republican lawmakers have argued the incident raises broader concerns about security at the White House complex.

The news of the briefing being scheduled was first reported by Spectrum News.

Driving the news: The briefing will be at the staff level and will take place at 10am Thursday ET, according to two GOP aides familiar with the plan.

A Secret Service spokesperson did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

Context: Oversight Committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.) wrote to Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle last week requesting a briefing by July 14.

He said the "presence of illegal drugs in the White House" raised concerns about "the level of security maintained at the White House."

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) also questioned Cheatle about the cocaine, pressing her for information on where it was found and whether the Secret Service had plans to "correct any security flaws."

What we're watching: The Secret Service's investigation into the matter is expected to conclude this week, whether or not a suspect is identified, CNN reported.