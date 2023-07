Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The share of women in their prime working years who (ages 25-54) are either working or looking for work is at a record high of 77.8% for the third consecutive month, per the jobs data out Friday.

Why it matters: Despite all the doom and gloom talk about women not coming back to the labor force after the pandemic, the participation rate is now higher than it was pre-pandemic.