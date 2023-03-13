1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Number of women in the workforce tops pre-pandemic levels for first time
The number of women in the workforce in February was higher than pre-pandemic levels for the first time, according to the latest jobs data out Friday.
Why it matters: The strength of women's return to work was faster than anyone could've imagined just a few years ago when dire predictions about a "she-cession" flooded the news.
By the numbers: 105,000 of the 311,000 jobs added in February were in the leisure and hospitality sector, where women hold the majority of positions.
- Overall, women's labor force participation — that is, the percentage of women working or looking for work — is at 57.2%, almost back to the February 2020 number, 57.9%.
- Men's labor force participation rate is much higher than women's, at 68%, but still down more than a point from pre-pandemic levels.
