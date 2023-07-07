Department of Justice has spent millions on Trump probes

Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement on June 9. Photo: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith spent more than $9 million in his first four plus months investigating former President Trump, a financial report released by the department Friday shows.

Driving the news: Smith's office spent about $5.4 million between November — when he was appointed to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents and involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and the end of March, per the DOJ.

The DOJ spent an additional $3.8 million to support the probes, which includes "the cost of protective details for the Special Counsel when warranted," per the report.

The majority of Smith's expenditures went to staff expenses and other litigation support.

Between the lines: Special counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating the classified documents discovered at President Biden's home and private residence, spent about $600,000 in the first two plus months of his investigation, per a separate report released by the DOJ on Friday.

The big picture: The DOJ appointed Smith last year to oversee the federal criminal investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

Trump last month pleaded not guilty to charges related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.

Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur in January to lead the probe into Biden's handling of classified documents.

