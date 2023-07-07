Skip to main content
Department of Justice has spent millions on Trump probes

Erin Doherty
Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement from the Special Counsel office in Washington on Thursday, June 9, 2023

Special Counsel Jack Smith makes a statement on June 9. Photo: Tom Brenner for The Washington Post via Getty Images

The Department of Justice and special counsel Jack Smith spent more than $9 million in his first four plus months investigating former President Trump, a financial report released by the department Friday shows.

Driving the news: Smith's office spent about $5.4 million between November — when he was appointed to investigate Trump's handling of classified documents and involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot — and the end of March, per the DOJ.

  • The DOJ spent an additional $3.8 million to support the probes, which includes "the cost of protective details for the Special Counsel when warranted," per the report.
  • The majority of Smith's expenditures went to staff expenses and other litigation support.

Between the lines: Special counsel Robert Hur, who is investigating the classified documents discovered at President Biden's home and private residence, spent about $600,000 in the first two plus months of his investigation, per a separate report released by the DOJ on Friday.

The big picture: The DOJ appointed Smith last year to oversee the federal criminal investigation into Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his handling of classified documents.

  • Trump last month pleaded not guilty to charges related to retaining classified information and obstruction of justice.
  • Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed Hur in January to lead the probe into Biden's handling of classified documents.

