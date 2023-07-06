1 hour ago - Economy & Business
Titanic submersible owner OceanGate suspends operations
The company whose submersible imploded on its voyage to the wreckage of the Titanic is suspending operations.
Driving the news: OceanGate Expeditions said on its website that it "has suspended all exploration and commercial operations."
- The decision comes after the pilot and four passengers of the company's Titan submersible died when it apparently imploded during its journey to the bottom of the sea.
- OceanGate Expeditions CEO and Titan pilot Stockton Rush was among those killed.
Details: In addition to the Titan, OceanGate has another submersible: the Cyclops 1, which according to its website is capable of transporting up to five passengers to depths of 500 meters.
- An OceanGate spokesperson did not immediately respond to a request seeking comment.