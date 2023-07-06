Data: Axios Reporting; Chart: Jared Whalen/Axios

Meta's new Twitter copycat app, Threads, may seem like an attempt to undercut Elon Musk while he's down — but it's also a continuation of the company's longstanding "clone and conquer" product strategy.

Why it matters: Most of the time, Meta's copycat experiments have failed. But a small number of cloned or acquired features that have worked out, like its TikTok copycat Reels and its Snapchat copycat Stories, have paid off handsomely.

Details: The new app, which functions almost exactly like Twitter, allows users to share text-based posts up to 500 characters long, in addition to links, photos, and videos up to 5 minutes in length.

Existing Instagram users can use their login credentials to log in. Instagram’s existing suite of safety and user controls will be available on Threads.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg, when announcing the app, called it "an open and friendly space for conversations."

The big picture: Meta has a deep history of launching apps and features mimicking its rivals' offerings, only to shut them down after a few months.

Most copycat apps or features feature launched by Meta that have shuttered lasted less than two years.

Meta has tried everything from datings apps to fitness trackers and news readers. While some of the failed products were small losses, others — like Facebook's standalone Gaming app that shut down in 2022 after two years — required heavier investment.

Yes, but: Meta typically copies apps or features that are rising in popularity, while Threads is launching as Twitter struggles with product flubs and fleeing advertisers.

Be smart: Regulators have cited Meta's copycat strategy as a point of possible antitrust concern.

Lawsuits filed by the Federal Trade Commission and dozens of U.S. states in 2020 allege that Meta, then called Facebook, has long engaged in a "systematic strategy" to eliminate threats to its monopoly, which includes buying and cloning rivals to box them out.

What to watch: It's unclear when Meta will launch Threads in Europe, where it faces even more regulatory scrutiny.

