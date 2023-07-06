Skip to main content
The "flying car" dream just won't die

Alex Fitzpatrick

Rendering courtesy of Alef Aeronautics

Aviation startup Alef Aeronautics recently received Federal Aviation Administration approval to test its flying car.

Details: The all-electric "Model A" is designed to take off and land vertically, putting it in the emerging category of eVTOL — electric vertical takeoff and landing — aircraft.

  • Alef expects to sell the Model A for $300,000 a piece, and says it has received hundreds of pre-orders.

Reality check: "Flying cars" have captured the public's imagination since one appeared in the 1974 Bond flick "The Man With the Golden Gun" — but such projects usually fizzle out.

Flying cars tend to be both bad cars and bad airplanes.

  • Case in point: The Alef is being designed to have 200 miles of road range or 110 miles of airborne range, and can carry a max of just two people.
  • Those aren't impressive numbers. Today's best electric cars are topping 300 miles of range, while even your basic four-seat Cessna 172 can cover over 600 nautical miles without refueling.
  • Plus, the Alef is limited to just 25 mph while in driving mode.

The bottom line: eVTOLS are coming, but they probably won't be privately owned — think more "Uber for the skies" than "car I can fly."

