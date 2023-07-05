Israeli soldiers fire tear gas canisters from an armoured vehicle during an ongoing military operation in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin on Tuesday. Photo: Ronaldo Schemidt/AFP via Getty Images

Israel's military began withdrawing from the occupied West Bank city of Jenin late Tuesday after a two-day operation that's left at least 13 Palestinians dead.

The big picture: There were reports of intermittent fighting between Israeli troops and Palestinian militants in the Jenin refugee camp that delayed the withdrawal following one of the largest assaults on a West Bank city in nearly 20 years, per AFP.

The Israeli Defense Force said in a statement one of its soldiers was killed by gunfire during the clashes. The IDF said later it had intercepted five rockets that were "launched from Gaza toward Israeli territory."

Israeli forces said they had seized weapons and explosives during the operation that the Palestinian Red Crescent said forced the evacuation of 500 families from the camp of some 3,000 people.

What we're watching: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin said Tuesday "we are completing the mission, and I can say that our extensive activity in Jenin is not a one-time operation,"

Zoom out: Israel's military has over the past year has stepped up raids in Jenin, where Tel Aviv says several attacks against Israeli citizens have been planned and launched, per Axios' Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath.

Meanwhile, the IDF conducts near-daily raids in other Palestinian cities and towns.