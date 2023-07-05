Mondelēz Global LLC is voluntarily recalling two varieties of its belVita Breakfast Sandwich products sold nationwide because they may contain “undeclared peanuts,” according to a company announcement.

Why it matters: People who have a peanut allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts “may risk serious or life-threatening allergic reactions by consuming these products,” per the recall.

There have been “three unconfirmed reports of possible allergic reaction to date related to these products,” the company said.

The recall notice, posted Monday on the Food and Drug Administration's website, said people with peanut allergies should discard the products.

What they're saying: "We became aware of this issue during an internal manufacturing inspection, when we found the potential presence of peanut protein residue on the line used to make these products," Mondelēz Global LLC said.

Details: The recall is for multiple sizes of the dark chocolate creme and cinnamon brown sugar varieties of the sandwiches.

Affected products include “Best When Used by Dates” prior to and including February 25, 2024.

A list of products with codes and images is available here.

Situational awareness: The recalled products were sold at retail stores nationwide, the company said.

All Walmart stores and Sam’s Club locations sold the products, per their recalls website.

Kroger's family of stores also sold the affected products. A list of states is posted on the Kroger website.

