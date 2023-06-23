Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

About 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys are being recalled. Photo: Courtesy of U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Toymaker Zuru is recalling 7.5 million Baby Shark bath toys after a dozen children were injured when falling or sitting on the toy.

Why it matters: The toys pose "risks of impalement, lacerations and punctures," according to the recall notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The California-based company said in the recall notice that there have been nine "incidents requiring stitches or medical attention."

Driving the news: Consumers are advised to "immediately stop using the recalled bath toys" and contact Zuru for a full refund.

The company is providing $14 for each full-size bath toy and $6 for each mini-size bath toy with a prepaid virtual Mastercard.

The affected toys' model numbers and date codes are listed on the recall notice and consumers can also submit a claim on a special website.

Zuru recall on Baby Shark bath toys

Details: About 6.5 million full-size Robo Alive Junior Baby Shark Sing & Swim bath toys and 1 million Mini Baby Shark Swimming bath toys are part of the recall.

The recalled full-size toys sing and swim in water and have a hard plastic top fin.

They are about 7 inches long and sold in yellow, pink and blue, both individually and in packs of three.

The recalled mini bath toys are about 4 inches long with a hard plastic fin and were sold in yellow, pink and blue individually, in packs and as part of a playset.

Meanwhile, there have been no reports or injuries with the mini bath toys, the company said.

Recalled Baby Shark toys sold at major retailers

The affected toys were sold at Walmart, Target, CVS, Walgreens, Dollar General, Family Dollar, HEB, Meijer, TJX Companies and Ross stores nationwide, the recall states.

The toys were also sold online at Amazon, Target, Walmart and other websites.

More from Axios: