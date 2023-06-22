Share on email (opens in new window)

Private label brand frozen fruit products are being recalled by SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc. Photo: Courtesy of Business Wire

Frozen fruit products sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods Market, Aldi and Trader Joe’s stores are being recalled for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Why it matters: It’s the second major recall hitting frozen fruit this month. Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores were recalled after being linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak.

Consumers are urged to check their freezers and not eat the affected products, according to the voluntary recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website.

Products can be thrown out or returned to stores for a full refund, per the recall.

Sunrise Growers frozen fruit recall

Driving the news: Minneapolis-based SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued a voluntary recall this week for specific frozen fruit products sold under private store labels.

The company said the recall is “linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”

The recall list has the affected lot codes and "Best By" dates.

Of note: There have been no illnesses associated with the recall to date, according to the notice.

Walmart frozen fruit recall list

Three products sold at Walmart stores in 31 states and Washington D.C. are included in the recall:

16-ounce bags of Great Value Mixed Fruit

16-ounce bags of Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries

16-ounce bags of Great Value Mango Chunks

More info: Walmart posted a 39-page list of stores that sold the affected products on its recall website.

Target recall of frozen fruit

Target stores nationwide sold seven recalled products under the Good & Gather brand:

32-ounce bags of Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend

12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries

48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend

48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend

12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Chunks

48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Blueberries

48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend

Whole Foods frozen fruit listeria recall

Six recalled products under Whole Foods Market's 365 brand were distributed to stores throughout the country. They include:

32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley

10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks

16-ounce bags of 365 Pineapple Chunks

32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Whole Strawberries

32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas

10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Blackberries

Trader Joe's frozen fruit blend recall

Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to distribution centers and stores in 31 states and D.C. is part of the recall.

The recall notice says the affected 16-ounce bags have "Best By” dates of late January and early February 2024.

Aldi Season's Choice frozen fruit recall

Aldi stores and distribution centers in 27 states sold recalled 32-ounce bags of Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit.

The “Best By” dates vary from October 2024 and February 2025.

Meanwhile, Best Choice brand Pitted Red Tart Cherries distributed to Associated Wholesale Grocers distribution centers and stores in four states is also a part of Sunrise Growers' recall.

