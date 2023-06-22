Frozen fruit sold at Walmart, Target recalled for listeria risk
Frozen fruit products sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Whole Foods Market, Aldi and Trader Joe’s stores are being recalled for potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Why it matters: It’s the second major recall hitting frozen fruit this month. Frozen strawberries sold at Walmart, Costco and HEB stores were recalled after being linked to a Hepatitis A outbreak.
- Consumers are urged to check their freezers and not eat the affected products, according to the voluntary recall notice posted on the Food & Drug Administration website.
- Products can be thrown out or returned to stores for a full refund, per the recall.
Sunrise Growers frozen fruit recall
Driving the news: Minneapolis-based SunOpta Inc’s subsidiary, Sunrise Growers Inc., issued a voluntary recall this week for specific frozen fruit products sold under private store labels.
- The company said the recall is “linked to pineapple provided by a third-party supplier due to the potential for these products to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.”
- The recall list has the affected lot codes and "Best By" dates.
Of note: There have been no illnesses associated with the recall to date, according to the notice.
Walmart frozen fruit recall list
Three products sold at Walmart stores in 31 states and Washington D.C. are included in the recall:
- 16-ounce bags of Great Value Mixed Fruit
- 16-ounce bags of Great Value Dark Sweet Cherries
- 16-ounce bags of Great Value Mango Chunks
More info: Walmart posted a 39-page list of stores that sold the affected products on its recall website.
Target recall of frozen fruit
Target stores nationwide sold seven recalled products under the Good & Gather brand:
- 32-ounce bags of Good & Gather Organic Cherries and Berries Fruit Blend
- 12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Dark Sweet Whole Pitted Cherries
- 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Strawberry Blend
- 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mixed Fruit Blend
- 12-ounce bags of Good & Gather Mango Chunks
- 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Blueberries
- 48-ounce bags of Good & Gather Triple Berry Blend
Whole Foods frozen fruit listeria recall
Six recalled products under Whole Foods Market's 365 brand were distributed to stores throughout the country. They include:
- 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Tropical Fruit Medley
- 10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Pineapple Chunks
- 16-ounce bags of 365 Pineapple Chunks
- 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Whole Strawberries
- 32-ounce bags of 365 Organic Sliced Strawberries and Bananas
- 10-ounce bags of 365 Organic Blackberries
Trader Joe's frozen fruit blend recall
Trader Joe’s Organic Tropical Fruit Blend distributed to distribution centers and stores in 31 states and D.C. is part of the recall.
- The recall notice says the affected 16-ounce bags have "Best By” dates of late January and early February 2024.
Aldi Season's Choice frozen fruit recall
Aldi stores and distribution centers in 27 states sold recalled 32-ounce bags of Season’s Choice Tropical Blend and Mixed Fruit.
- The “Best By” dates vary from October 2024 and February 2025.
Meanwhile, Best Choice brand Pitted Red Tart Cherries distributed to Associated Wholesale Grocers distribution centers and stores in four states is also a part of Sunrise Growers' recall.
