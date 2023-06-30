Fox News agrees to $12 million settlement with former Tucker Carlson producer

Share on email (opens in new window)

Abby Grossberg talks with Nicolle Wallace on MSNBC's "Deadline White House" in April. Screenshot: MSNBC

Fox News agreed to pay $12 million to settle two lawsuits from former producer Abby Grossberg, who accused the network of fostering a hostile work environment.

The big picture: The settlement comes two months after Fox paid a record-setting defamation settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems and fired its star host Tucker Carlson.

Grossberg accused Fox of pushing her into giving false testimony in the Dominion case, and then firing her when she went public with her accusations. Fox News denied that at the time.

In a separate suit, Grossberg claimed that while working as a producer on Carlson's show, she was subjected to a culture in which employees made sexist and antisemitic remarks and engaged in sexual harassment.

Some of the employees named in the suit denied those allegations, while Carlson — who was mostly working remotely during the period in question — told NPR "I never met her."

Grossberg said in a statement that she stands by her allegations but is “hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace."

A Fox News spokesperson said in a statement: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation."

Our thought bubble via Axios' Senior Media Reporter Sara Fischer: Grossberg had released multiple recordings from her time at Fox, and her legal team said she had at least 90 tapes in total.

The $12 million settlement begs the question of what was on those tapes.

Editor's note: This story was updated with new information.