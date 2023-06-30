Americans expected to spend $100 million more this year on fireworks

Data: American Pyrotechnics Association; Chart: Axios Visuals

Sales of consumer fireworks are set to grow by $100 million this year, a 4% increase from last year, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.

The intrigue: Sales of fireworks used for professional shows fell 75% in 2020, the start of the pandemic, as lockdowns eliminated most public gatherings, APA data shows.

Over the same time period, demand exploded (pardon the pun) for snaps, sparklers and novelty devices, driving sales up 90% over 2019.

Large firework sales rebounded from record losses during the pandemic — topping $400 million last year, compared to just $93 million in 2020 and $262 million in 2021.

Be smart: There are no schools that teach the trade of pyrotechnician, the specialists responsible for handling fireworks displays, Julie Heckman, executive director of the APA, told Axios.

But many companies in the industry have apprenticeship programs and it usually takes multiple years of training in order to become a lead pyrotechnician.

Zoom out: Other organizations also play a role in the industry. The American Fireworks Standards Laboratory, for one, visits factories, tests products, and conducts safety and regulatory seminars, Heckman noted.

Between the lines: 98% of backyard consumer fireworks used in the U.S. are made in China, according to the APA, an organization with 250 member companies spanning manufacturers, importers, wholesalers and professional displayers.

Conditions and environments for manufacturing have often been unsafe, and for decades, children were not only an active part of the manufacturing process — but also the victims of deadly accidents.

Today, U.S. importers "frequently visit" factories in China to ensure child labor is not employed, says Heckman. And the American Fireworks Standards Laboratory "has boots on the ground" in the country.

