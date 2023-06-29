Saudi security forces take position in front of the US consulate in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah 07 December 2004. Photo: Bilal Qabalan/AFP via Getty Images

The U.S. consulate in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah went into lockdown as a shooting outside the building left two people dead, American and Saudi officials said Wednesday.

The big picture: A Saudi police spokesperson said security forces opened fire on a man who got out of his car near the consulate "carrying a firearm in his hand," per local media. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to media a security guard died in the shooting, "as well as the assailant," but no Americans were harmed.