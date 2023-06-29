38 mins ago - World
Armed man and guard die in shooting outside U.S. consulate in Saudi Arabia
The U.S. consulate in the Saudi Arabian port city of Jeddah went into lockdown as a shooting outside the building left two people dead, American and Saudi officials said Wednesday.
The big picture: A Saudi police spokesperson said security forces opened fire on a man who got out of his car near the consulate "carrying a firearm in his hand," per local media. A U.S. State Department spokesperson said in a statement to media a security guard died in the shooting, "as well as the assailant," but no Americans were harmed.
- State media said the guard was a "Nepalese worker in the consulate's security guards," who was injured during the shootout and later died/
- Saudi officials have launched an investigation into the incident and the State Department spokesperson said the "U.S. Embassy and Consulate remain in contact with Saudi authorities as they investigate the incident."